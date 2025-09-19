MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 307 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -348.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.