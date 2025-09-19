MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 43 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $655.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $688.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

