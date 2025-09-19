MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 491 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $170.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $34,242,567. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.