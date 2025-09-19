MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Trims Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. UBS Group set a $164.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of OSK opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $144.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.