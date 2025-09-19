McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Receives $14.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.8333.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of McEwen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Ian J. Ball sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $27,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen by 17,204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen by 9,935.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUX opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.90 million, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. McEwen has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 million. McEwen had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts predict that McEwen will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

