Mirabaud & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mirabaud & Cie SA decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,003 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.