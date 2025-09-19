Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.87 and traded as high as $107.48. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $107.48, with a volume of 22,135 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 143.21% and a net margin of 15.74%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 9,031.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

