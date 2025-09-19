Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $304.00 price target on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,864 shares of company stock valued at $76,391,858. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Workday by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 15.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

