NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.97 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 69.20 ($0.94). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.95), with a volume of 807,988 shares trading hands.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRR

NewRiver REIT Stock Down 2.2%

Insider Activity at NewRiver REIT

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.97. The stock has a market cap of £298.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77.

In other news, insider Will Hobman sold 66,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70, for a total value of £46,437.30. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NewRiver REIT

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.