NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has $90.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. NIKE has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.