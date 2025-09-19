Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 0.3%

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.