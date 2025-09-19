Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.
Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 0.3%
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.
