Nucor Corporation $NUE Stock Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $134.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.