NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,398,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,839,029,289.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,819,522 shares of company stock worth $642,506,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVDA stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

