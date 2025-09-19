NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $168.41 and last traded at $170.29. 210,263,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 234,851,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.88.

Specifically, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.72, for a total transaction of $13,329,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,098,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,813,321,605.52. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

