ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 152,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

