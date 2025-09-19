Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stock Position Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $205.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,622 shares of company stock worth $106,468,778 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.