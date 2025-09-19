Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Rollins alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 120,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ROL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.