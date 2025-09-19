Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $183.63 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $185.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $173.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,484. The trade was a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.