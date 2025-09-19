Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,432 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

VTWO opened at $99.32 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

