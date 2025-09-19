Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 9,601 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $395,321,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,004,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,832,000 after acquiring an additional 261,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after acquiring an additional 972,011 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,715,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,078,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

