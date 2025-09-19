Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 173,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $21,812,331.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,526,972.95. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,128,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,496,200. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $132.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.