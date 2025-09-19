Parallel Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 106.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

