Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 15,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $171,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,848.40. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,822.65. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $4,214,010. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $173.17 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

