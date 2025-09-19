Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

