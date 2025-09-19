Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,467,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 30,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

