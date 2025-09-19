Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $206.31 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

