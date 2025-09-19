Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $212,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 8,154.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,128,000 after acquiring an additional 961,780 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,444,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.35%.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

