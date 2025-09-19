PCB Bancorp $PCB Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,589 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Don Rhee bought 10,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 419,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,435,355.72. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 18,200 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $390,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,569,210 shares in the company, valued at $33,659,554.50. The trade was a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $317.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.62.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.82%.The company had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 million. On average, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

