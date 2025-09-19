Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 66,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 18,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $237.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average is $212.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

