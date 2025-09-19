Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,917,469 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Petro Matad Trading Up 1.8%

About Petro Matad

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

