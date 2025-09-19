Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

