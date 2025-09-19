Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 494.16 ($6.70) and traded as low as GBX 357 ($4.84). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.84), with a volume of 400,887 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 417 to GBX 433 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Playtech
Playtech Stock Performance
About Playtech
Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.
Read More
