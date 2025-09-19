Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 494.16 ($6.70) and traded as low as GBX 357 ($4.84). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.84), with a volume of 400,887 shares traded.

Get Playtech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 417 to GBX 433 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Playtech

Playtech Stock Performance

About Playtech

The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 494.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

(Get Free Report)

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.