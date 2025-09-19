Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.53 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 88.65 ($1.20). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.21), with a volume of 22,219,932 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.53.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 EPS for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primary Health Properties Plc will post 7.0875912 EPS for the current year.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 25,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 per share, for a total transaction of £24,633.60. Also, insider Richard Howell purchased 70,745 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £67,915.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 521,605 shares of company stock valued at $49,374,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

