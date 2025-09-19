Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $81.78 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

