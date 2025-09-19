Public Storage $PSA Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 92.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 384.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $283.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.97. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.86%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

