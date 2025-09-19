Q2 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.19. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAT. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $467.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.99 and its 200-day moving average is $368.16. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $467.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.