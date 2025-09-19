Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $314.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.61 and a 12 month high of $321.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

