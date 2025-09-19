Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walmart stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6%

WMT opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $826.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $106.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.58.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $675,000. Cambridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 76,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

