Reviewing GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) & Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

GE Aerospace and Archer Aviation are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GE Aerospace and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Aerospace 0 1 10 0 2.91 Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88

GE Aerospace currently has a consensus price target of $232.92, indicating a potential downside of 21.65%. Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $13.43, indicating a potential upside of 44.86%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than GE Aerospace.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GE Aerospace and Archer Aviation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Aerospace $38.70 billion 8.15 $6.56 billion $7.17 41.46 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$536.80 million ($1.35) -6.87

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GE Aerospace and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Aerospace 18.64% 31.32% 4.86% Archer Aviation N/A -62.65% -51.01%

Volatility and Risk

GE Aerospace has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Archer Aviation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

