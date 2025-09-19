Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 108,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.