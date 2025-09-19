Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 108,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter.
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
