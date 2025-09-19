Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. $MLAB

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 501.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $380.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -457.14%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

