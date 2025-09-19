Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,007,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,102,469.71. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.57 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

