Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Appian Corporation $APPN

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Appian were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APPN. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Appian by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 2,052.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Appian by 215.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Appian by 685.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. Appian Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Analysts expect that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

