Rhumbline Advisers Sells 398 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GeneDx were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $2,645,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 25.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 333,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,331 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 22,194.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 111.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $452,840.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,469.85. This represents a 29.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $1,275,556.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,789.66. The trade was a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,870 shares of company stock valued at $69,280,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,614.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%.The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.13.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

