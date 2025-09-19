Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $348.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

