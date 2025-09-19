RPC, Inc. $RES Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279,689 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.69.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE RES opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $420.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

