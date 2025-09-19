RPM International Inc. $RPM Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 12,321.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after buying an additional 268,971 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 50,413.3% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 220,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 220,306 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in RPM International by 94.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,547.84. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $124.07 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $141.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 9.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

