S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 319 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

