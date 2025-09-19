Sanofi $SNY Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

SNY stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

