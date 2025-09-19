Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

